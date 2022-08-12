FLW TV: Preston’s goal hunt, Wilder looking for Sheffield United revenge, another MK Dons defeat?

Preston North End will be looking to build on their midweek League Cup win over Huddersfield Town, when Ryan Lowe’s side were emphatically clinical.

After two goalless draws, Preston were 4-1 winners and will be looking to transfer some of that onto the Championship stage this weekend against Luton Town.

That game headlines our EFL Weekend Preview over on FLW TV.

We also look ahead to Sunday’s Championship fixtures as Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough take on Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers lock horns with West Brom.

One of League One’s standout games involves an impressive Ipswich Town and lacklustre MK Dons, whilst Peterborough United will be looking to make it three wins from three against Plymouth Argyle.

Walsall and Stevenage are two League Two clubs to have the perfect start so far with six points from six, a record that will obviously end this weekend when they meet.

Check out our preview and predictions for all those games over on FLW TV: