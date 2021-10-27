Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

FLW TV

FLW TV: Preston North End’s chances of EFL Cup upset v Liverpool assessed

Published

4 mins ago

on

There will be a sold out crowd at Deepdale this evening as Preston North End host Liverpool in the last 16 of the EFL Cup.

North End progressed past Mansfield Town as well as League One duo Morecambe and Cheltenham Town to reach this stage, whilst Liverpool’s only match of the competition so far was a resounding victory over Norwich.

PNE though face an incredibly tough test, even if it is a second-string Liverpool side which it is expected to be and confidence won’t be high after a loss to Blackpool at the weekend.

Ahead of tonight’s clash, we took a closer look at the ins and outs of this fixture as Preston North End fan and FLW journalist Ben Wignall joined Alfie Burns for the latest episode of ‘Under The Microscope’.

Check out the full show below and drop us a subscribe if you enjoy our content!


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: FLW TV: Preston North End’s chances of EFL Cup upset v Liverpool assessed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: