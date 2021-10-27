FLW TV: Preston North End’s chances of EFL Cup upset v Liverpool assessed

There will be a sold out crowd at Deepdale this evening as Preston North End host Liverpool in the last 16 of the EFL Cup.

North End progressed past Mansfield Town as well as League One duo Morecambe and Cheltenham Town to reach this stage, whilst Liverpool’s only match of the competition so far was a resounding victory over Norwich.

PNE though face an incredibly tough test, even if it is a second-string Liverpool side which it is expected to be and confidence won’t be high after a loss to Blackpool at the weekend.

Ahead of tonight’s clash, we took a closer look at the ins and outs of this fixture as Preston North End fan and FLW journalist Ben Wignall joined Alfie Burns for the latest episode of ‘Under The Microscope’.

Check out the full show below and drop us a subscribe if you enjoy our content!