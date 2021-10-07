FLW TV: Preston North End Fan Takeover: Frankie McAvoy’s job potentially at risk and Emil Riis’ Premier League chances assessed

In the latest episode of FLW TV’s takeover shows, Preston North End fan Sam Weeden from the From The Finney podcast joined Football League World’s Ben Wignall to discuss all things Lilywhites.

A range of topics were covered such as the club’s summer recruitment which has been widely scrutinised on social media, Frankie McAvoy’s start to life as a permanent head coach and the emergence of Emil Riis as a potential 20 goal a season striker.

The road to the January transfer window was also touched upon with North End clearly needing to add to certain areas of their squad if they aren’t going to be in a battle for survival this season.

