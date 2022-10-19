FLW TV predicts: Birmingham to frustrate Burnley, Sheffield United win, Wigan 0-2 Middlesbrough – Do you agree?

Burnley are looking to move back to the top of the Championship table this evening, leapfrogging Blackburn Rovers with a win over Birmingham City.

That clash between Birmingham and Burnley at St Andrew’s is one of six fixtures across the Championship tonight.

Sheffield United, who are third in the table, are looking for their first win in four against bottom-of-the-table Coventry City.

Elsewhere, Blackpool take on Hull City and Queens Park Rangers host Cardiff City, amid the intense speculation that’s linking Michael Beale with a move to the Premier League with Wolves.

Middlesbrough are another club with a managerial appointment looming and Michael Carrick may well be watching on as they take on Wigan Athletic.

Finally, there’s Watford looking to pick up a result at Millwall.

