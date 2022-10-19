Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FLW TV predicts: Birmingham to frustrate Burnley, Sheffield United win, Wigan 0-2 Middlesbrough – Do you agree?

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Burnley are looking to move back to the top of the Championship table this evening, leapfrogging Blackburn Rovers with a win over Birmingham City. 

That clash between Birmingham and Burnley at St Andrew’s is one of six fixtures across the Championship tonight.

Sheffield United, who are third in the table, are looking for their first win in four against bottom-of-the-table Coventry City.

Elsewhere, Blackpool take on Hull City and Queens Park Rangers host Cardiff City, amid the intense speculation that’s linking Michael Beale with a move to the Premier League with Wolves.

Middlesbrough are another club with a managerial appointment looming and Michael Carrick may well be watching on as they take on Wigan Athletic.

Finally, there’s Watford looking to pick up a result at Millwall.

Over on FLW TV, we’ve just streamed our live predictions show, running through those six aforementioned fixtures and delivering our predictions.

Do you agree? Check out the full episode below:


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

FLW TV predicts: Birmingham to frustrate Burnley, Sheffield United win, Wigan 0-2 Middlesbrough – Do you agree?

