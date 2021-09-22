FLW TV: Peterborough United takeover show: Ron Edwards, a star in the making? Can Fergie keep Posh up?

Peterborough United secured their second win of the Sky Bet Championship season on Saturday as they sealed a comprehensive 3-0 win over Birmingham City at London Road.

Posh went 1-0 up within a minute as Blues defender Harlee Dean put the ball into his own net, before goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jorge Grant helped Darren Ferguson’s men end their four-game consecutive losing streak.

Timely then, that this week was Peterborough United’s turn to come on FLW TV’s fan takeover show and big Posh supporter Alex Batt joined FLW Chief Editor Sam Rourke to talk all things to do with the Posh.

