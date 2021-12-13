Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

FLW TV

FLW TV: Nottm Forest climb, Blackburn flying, Doncaster get big win and 10 goals at Oldham

Published

15 mins ago

on

Another weekend of EFL football has passed with some fantastic games and big results to look back on across the three tiers.

FLW TV is back with the Weekend Review, then, as George Dagless, Ben Wignall and Billy Mulley take a look back at Nottingham Forest’s good win at Swansea, Blackburn’s big result at Bournemouth, Doncaster’s important win over Shrewsbury and a 10-goal thriller between Oldham and Forest Green – plus much more.

Have a watch of the show now and subscribe to FLW TV on YouTube if you can!


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: FLW TV: Nottm Forest climb, Blackburn flying, Doncaster get big win and 10 goals at Oldham

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: