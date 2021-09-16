FLW TV: Nottingham Forest make big decision ahead of Huddersfield Town clash – Steve Cooper in?

Nottingham Forest confirmed the sacking of Chris Hughton this morning following a dismal start to the Championship season which has seen them lose six out of their first seven matches.

The Reds are winless and sit rock bottom of the second tier table and the call was made by the Forest hierarchy to relieve the former Brighton boss from his duties at the City Ground.

Already, several names have been floated about for the vacant job at the Reds, with it emerging that former Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is Forest’s main target to bring in to replace Hughton.

