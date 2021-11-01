Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FLW TV: Mitrovic on fire at Fulham, Rotherham smash Sunderland, Bristol Rovers back to winning ways

Published

6 mins ago

on

There’s been another packed weekend of EFL action to get through over on FLW TV. 

Alfie Burns looks back on the pick of the games from the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two, dissecting seven fixtures with Ben Wignall and Billy Mulley.

From the Championship, they look at Aleksandar Mitrovic’s hat-trick in Fulham’s 3-0 win over West Brom, as well as Blackpool’s victory at Sheffield United and Emil Riis’ heroics in Preston North End 2-0 Luton Town.

Down in League One there was another big win for Johnnie Jackson and Charlton Athletic against Doncaster Rovers, whilst Rotherham United put Sunderland to the sword in South Yorkshire.

League Two saw a return to winning ways for Bristol Rovers against Harrogate Town, whilst Mansfield Town picked up a rare win against Tranmere Rovers.

Catch the full episode below and, if you haven’t already, please remember to subscribe to the FLW TV YouTube channel:


