FLW TV: Midweek Review: Preston halt Bournemouth, Fulham smash Blackburn, Sheffield Wed beat Sunderland

Another round of midweek EFL action has been and gone and now it’s time to look back at the key headlines on FLW TV.

Among them, Preston North End pulled off a fine display to beat AFC Bournemouth away from home on Wednesday night, ending the Cherries’ unbeaten run in the Sky Bet Championship.

Elsewhere, Blackburn Rovers were on the end of a 7-0 hiding against Fulham at Ewood Park, whilst Sheffield Wednesday earned an eye-catching 3-0 win over Sunderland in Sky Bet League One.

