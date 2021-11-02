FLW TV: Midweek Preview – Mitrovic to hit 20-goal mark? Jackson to stake another claim for Charlton job?

After an eventful weekend, there is plenty more EFL action to come on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

All 24 Championship teams will be in action over the two nights, while there are also seven League One games to be played on Tuesday.

FLW TV are, of course, back to look ahead to plenty of those crucial matches that are set to take place over the next couple of evenings.

Toby Wilding will be hosting, and he’s joined by Ben Wignall, Chris Gallagher and Billy Mulley – who will also be at Kenilworth Road to report on Luton vs Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United go to Nottingham Forest, with Slavisa Joknovic’s side still looking to kick-start their season.

On Wednesday, Bournemouth will look to continue their unbeaten run when they host Preston, while Fulham go to Blackburn looking to cement their place in the top two, and West Brom look to bounce back from their defeat at Craven Cottage when they host Hull.

There’s also a big game at the other end of the Championship table, as Barnsley, in their first game since the sacking of Markus Schopp, face a Derby side still rooted to the foot of the table by their points deduction.

In League One meanwhile, Sunderland will be looking to respond to back to back defeats when they go to Hillsborough to face a Sheffield Wednesday side who have drawn their last four games.

Meanwhile, Rotherham – who thrashed Sunderland on Saturday – face a Charlton side back in form with Johnnie Jackson in caretaker charge. The panel discuss whether a positive result against the Millers could give the former Addicks midfielder a shot at keeping the main job at The Valley full time.

