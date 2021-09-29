Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FLW TV: Midweek Preview: Fulham to get back on track? Can Nottingham Forest win at Oakwell?

Published

3 mins ago

on

The Sky Bet Championship action continues this evening as a handful of games await us in the second tier.

Fulham are looking to get back to winning ways as they welcome Swansea City to Craven Cottage, whilst Nottingham Forest are aiming to break a torrid run of form at Oakwell as they face Barnsley.

Peterborough face Bournemouth, Millwall take on Bristol City, Luton play Coventry and Reading and Derby County meet.

To discuss that, George Dagless, Ben Wignall and Marcus Ally take to FLW TV’s latest Midweek Preview – have a watch for yourself and subscribe to our YouTube channel if you can!


