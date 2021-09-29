Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FLW TV: Midweek Preview: Can Nottingham Forest win at Barnsley, can Peterborough stop Bournemouth & Fulham v Swansea

Published

20 mins ago

on

The Sky Bet Championship action continues tonight with several games taking place up and down the country.

Nottingham Forest go in search of an overdue win at Barnsley, Fulham look to rediscover their goal-scoring touch at home to Swansea and Peterborough will be aiming to stop Bournemouth with the Cherries starting this season very well indeed.

Join George Dagless, Ben Wignall and Marcus Ally live from 2pm, then, to look ahead to tonight’s games and send in your thoughts and predictions via the comments section on YouTube.

