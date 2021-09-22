FLW TV: Luton Town takeover show: Swansea reflection, Bournemouth trip analysed, Lansbury, Osho, Adebayo and more

Luton Town have made a steady start to the new Championship campaign, accumulating 10 points from their opening eight games.

It is a points tally that leaves The Hatters in 12th position, and whilst progressing from a 12th placed finish last time out might be an objective, another season of Championship consolidation is more important.

In our latest takeover show, FLW reporter Billy Mulley is joined by Ian Robertson and Dylan Bhundia to assess the opening eight games for The Hatters.

The panel assess the number associated with Luton’s start to the new season, before focussing in on three key players for the Bedfordshire club thus far.

Discussing the events that unfolded on Saturday, Ian and Dylan lay out exactly what was going well in the first half, and then proceed to pinpoint what went wrong.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s clash with Bournemouth, the panel end today’s show by previewing the match at the Vitality Stadium.

Watch the full episode below and remember to subscribe to the FLW TV YouTube channel!