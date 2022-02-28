FLW TV: Is Mark Hughes the right man to eventually win Bradford City promotion?

Bradford City made the eye-catching appointment of Mark Hughes last week.

Hughes has been out of work since 2018 when he left Premier League side Southampton, but he’s back in the dugout now and looking to build at Bradford.

The Bantams sit 15th in the table following the weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Mansfield Town, where over 16,000 fans flooded in to welcome Hughes to the club.

Over on FLW TV, we’ve taken a look at Hughes’ appointment at Bradford and whether or not he can be the man to get Bradford back on the rise.

On the agenda is reaction to the appointment, defeat to Mansfield, managing expectations and how football has changed since the 58-year-old was last in the dugout.

