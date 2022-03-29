FLW TV: Is Liverpool the right move for Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho?

Fulham might have one foot in the Premier League looking ahead to 2022/23, but there’s still a lot on the line for the Championship leaders heading into the summer.

One hot topic at the moment is the future of Fabio Carvalho, Fulham’s 19-year-old playmaker with a number of pathways presenting themselves heading into next season.

Liverpool were hot on the heels of the teenager in January and were on course to sign Carvalho on Deadline Day.

Ultimately, a deal between Fulham and Liverpool failed to meet the January deadline, leaving Carvalho a Fulham player until the summer when his contract at Craven Cottage expires.

As things stand, it seems that Liverpool are in the driving seat to strike a deal with Carvalho ahead of next season and are keen to get a deal in principle with Fulham to avoid a tribunal to decide compensation.

Over on FLW TV, our panel discuss whether or not Anfield is the right move for the 19-year-old and whether he could return to Fulham on loan, as was planned back in January.

Check out the full episode over on YouTube: