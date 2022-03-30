Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

FLW TV: Is Johnnie Jackson the right man to lead Charlton Athletic into 2022/23?

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Charlton Athletic have endured plenty of ups and downs this season in League One. 

At the start of the campaign, there was really hope that the Addicks could push on for promotion under Nigel Adkins.

As it was, Adkins departed in October with Charlton in the relegation zone and, worryingly, facing up to the possibility of a fight for survival.

That’s where Johnnie Jackson comes in and takes Charlton on a run of seven wins in 10 during his caretaker spell – the best start any manager has had at the start of their Addicks career.

Jackson has struggled to maintain that level since his permanent appointment, but he’s pulled Charlton up into mid-table and they are eyeing a strong end to the season, even if the play-offs are out of the question.

So, what’s next for the Addicks? Is Jackson the right man for them?

That’s the topic of the latest debate show over on FLW TV.

You can catch the full episode below as FLW journalist and Charlton fan, Marcus Ally, offers his thoughts:


