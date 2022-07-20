FLW TV: Is A Stoke City Promotion Push On The Way?

Stoke City kick-off their Championship campaign with a clash against Millwall on the final weekend of July, with the 2022/23 season literally around the corner.

That’s been the perfect excuse for FLW TV to turn their attention to what the supporters are saying ahead of the new season.

Our latest episode of The Fans Voice series focuses on Stoke, where we review what went wrong last season, look at the transfer window so far and then focus ahead on what 22/23 might hold for Michael O’Neill’s side.

After our own look at Stoke last week, we are delighted to be joined by Ben Rowley this evening to talk through all of the above.

Check out his thoughts over on YouTube by following the link below: