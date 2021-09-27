Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

FLW TV

FLW TV: Hull City fan verdict on Grant McCann’s future at the club, Stoke City defeat & looking ahead to Blackpool

Published

8 mins ago

on

Hull City enter a new week fresh off another Championship defeat, with Grant McCann’s side beaten 2-0 by Stoke City on Saturday afternoon. 

Today, FLW TV turn their attention on the club with a fan takeover show.

Alfie Burns is back and hosting the show, where he is joined by Ant Northgraves from The Hull & Back Podcast to dissect the current situation at the club.

On the agenda is a 2-0 defeat to Stoke and how much pressure that leaves Grant McCann under, with plenty of supporters calling for his head as Hull face up to a second relegation battle in the space of three seasons.

The guys also look ahead to a crucial fixture with Blackpool on Tuesday evening, as well as a presentable run of fixtures that also pitches Hull up against Middlesbrough and Peterborough.

Check out the full episode on YouTube below and remember to subscribe to FLW TV!


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: FLW TV: Hull City fan verdict on Grant McCann’s future at the club, Stoke City defeat & looking ahead to Blackpool

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: