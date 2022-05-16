Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town News

FLW TV: Huddersfield Town v Luton Town playoff preview

Published

40 seconds ago

on

Huddersfield Town and Luton Town meet in the Sky Bet Championship play-off second leg this evening of their semi final, with the tie poised at 1-1.

It’s been a cracking season for both sides, and one of them will continue the journey this evening by booking a spot at Wembley.

Who will emerge victorious, though? George Dagless and Billy Mulley look ahead to the game in Yorkshire this evening on FLW TV – remember to subscribe to the channel on YouTube if you can!


