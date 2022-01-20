Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FLW TV – Fan Debate: Hull City’s transfer window so far assessed

Hull City supporters will be hoping that a busy week or so is left in the transfer market now that the long-awaited takeover of the club has gone through.

The Tigers could do with a new more additions to help them try and pull away from the relegation zone below them, and so it’ll be interesting to see what signings they can make.

To discuss the window, FLW’s George Dagless is joined by Tigers supporter Ant Northgraves on FLW TV – remember to subscribe to FLW TV on YouTube if you haven’t already!


