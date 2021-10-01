FLW TV: EFL weekend preview: West Brom to come unstuck? Steve Cooper’s unbeaten run at Nottingham Forest to continue?

It’s been a busy week of EFL action but there is barely time for a breather because we’ve got another action-packed weekend of football, starting with Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion this evening.

We can expect drama, that’s for sure, and it would be no surprise to see goals flying in – starting with the game at the Bet365 Stadium tonight.

There are some other heavyweight matchups across the three divisions as well, including Birmingham City v Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United’s trip to the South Coast to face Bournemouth, Sheffield Wednesday hosting Oxford United, Sunderland travelling down to take on Portsmouth, and Port Vale against Leyton Orient at Vale Park.

To discuss those four matches, as well as one other enticing clash, Ned Holmes, Marcus Ally, and Adam Jones sat down for the latest FLW TV Weekend Preview Show.

