FLW TV: EFL Preview as West Brom take on Huddersfield Town, MK Dons and Wigan lock horns & plenty more (watch)

West Bromwich Albion take on Huddersfield Town in the Sky Bet Championship tonight as the EFL’s headline fixture for the upcoming weekend.

Over on FLW TV, our panel of journalists preview the game at The Hawthorns as they look ahead to another crucial weekend across the three divisions.

Millwall host Middlesbrough tomorrow, with that game going under the spotlight before Luton Town’s clash with Queens Park Rangers does the same.

There’s plenty on the line at both ends of League One, too, with Doncaster Rovers taking on Gillingham in a huge game at the bottom, whilst MK Dons are looking to get the edge over Wigan Athletic in the race for automatic promotion.

Finally, Tranmere Rovers’ clash with Mansfield Town gets the FLW TV treatment, as well as Forest Green Rovers’ fixture against Bradford City.

Check out the full FLW TV Weekend Preview over on YouTube now!