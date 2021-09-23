FLW TV: EFL London Show: QPR, Millwall, Fulham, AFC Wimbledon in cup action & Charlton draw at Gillingham

Football League World TV’s EFL London Show is back for another week with Carabao Cup football top of the agenda.

Four of the Capital’s sides were in action in the League Cup earlier this week, though only one of them advanced to the next round in QPR.

Meanwhile, Charlton played out a 1-1 draw with Gillingham in League One as they continue to search for form under Nigel Adkins.

Join George Dagless, Ned Holmes and Marcus Ally to discuss that, then, and also look ahead to the weekend’s action in the EFL for the seven London sides.

