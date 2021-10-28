FLW TV
FLW TV: EFL London Show: QPR crash out of cup, Millwall rule out recall, Charlton win, Leyton Orient stumbling
The EFL London Show is back for another week on FLW TV with the latest headlines from the Capital’s EFL clubs.
This week, George Dagless and Billy Mulley take a look at QPR’s Carabao Cup exit, Fabio Carvalho’s links with a switch from Fulham to Liverpool, Millwall ruling out a recall for Isaac Olaofe and Johnnie Jackson’s winning start at Charlton among other things.
