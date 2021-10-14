FLW TV: EFL London Show: Fulham v QPR, Millwall v Luton, Charlton’s trip to Lincoln & more

The EFL London Show from FLW TV is back for another week with plenty to discuss concerning the Capital’s EFL sides.

A packed fixture list sees Fulham and QPR face off, Millwall welcome Luton Town, Charlton head to Lincoln, AFC Wimbledon host Sheffield Wednesday, Leyton Orient take on Walsall and Sutton United travel to Crawley Town this weekend, with plenty of pre-match talk for George Dagless, Marcus Ally and Billy Mulley to delve into before hand.

As well as that, they discuss some of the latest headlines concerning the Capital’s EFL sides so take a watch of the show now and subscribe to our YouTube channel if you can!