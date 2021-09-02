FLW TV: EFL London Show: Fulham, QPR, Charlton’s Deadline Days & weekend preview

FLW TV’s EFL London Round-up show is back for another week to discuss all the latest goings-on with the Capital’s EFL sides.

George Dagless, Chris Thorpe and Billy Mulley take a look back at Deadline Day across the city’s clubs, with some hectic late-window action at the likes of Fulham, QPR and Charlton Athletic.

They also look ahead to this weekend’s games, with AFC Wimbledon, Leyton Orient and Sutton United all in action across League One and League Two, with the international break coming for Championship sides QPR, Millwall and Fulham and also calling off Charlton Athletic’s match.

Have a watch of the show below and remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel!