Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

FLW TV

FLW TV: EFL London Show: Fulham, Millwall, QPR win, Charlton draw & FA Cup preview

Published

2 mins ago

on

The EFL London Show is back for another week on FLW TV with a host of results from the midweek action to take a look at.

Fulham beat Blackburn Rovers 7-0 at Ewood Park on Wednesday night, helping them close the gap to Bournemouth at the top of the table, whilst Queens Park Rangers saw off Cardiff City 1-0 and Millwall edged out Reading by the same scoreline.

In League One, Charlton drew 1-1 with Rotherham United whilst this weekend sees the FA Cup 1st round involve the Addicks, AFC Wimbledon, Leyton Orient and Sutton United.

To discuss that and more, join George Dagless and Marcus Ally and remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel if you can!


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: FLW TV: EFL London Show: Fulham, Millwall, QPR win, Charlton draw & FA Cup preview

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: