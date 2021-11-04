FLW TV: EFL London Show: Fulham, Millwall, QPR win, Charlton draw & FA Cup preview

The EFL London Show is back for another week on FLW TV with a host of results from the midweek action to take a look at.

Fulham beat Blackburn Rovers 7-0 at Ewood Park on Wednesday night, helping them close the gap to Bournemouth at the top of the table, whilst Queens Park Rangers saw off Cardiff City 1-0 and Millwall edged out Reading by the same scoreline.

In League One, Charlton drew 1-1 with Rotherham United whilst this weekend sees the FA Cup 1st round involve the Addicks, AFC Wimbledon, Leyton Orient and Sutton United.

