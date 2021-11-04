FLW TV: Doncaster Rovers fan takeover show: Richie Wellens in or out? Crewe Alexandra reflection and more

Doncaster Rovers continue to struggle at the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Crewe Alexandra was Richie Wellens’ side’s first point on the road this season, although that felt like a missed opportunity against the only side sitting below Doncaster in the division.

Today, FLW TV sat down with Doncaster fan Daniel Pearson for the Doncaster Rovers Fan Takeover Show.

That draw at Crewe was on the agenda, alongside detailing what’s going wrong for Rovers at the moment as they sit 23rd in the League One table after 16 games.

Daniel offers his verdict on whether he’s ‘Wellens In’ or ‘Wellens Out’ after that tough start, as well as looking what’s to come and what relegation would mean for the Yorkshire outfit.

