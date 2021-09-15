FLW TV: Derby County fan takeover show: Takeover/Mel Morris debate, Wayne Rooney’s time so far, Dylan Williams impact

It’s been a steady start to the season for Derby County so far amid a backdrop of uncertainty off the pitch with the ongoing takeover saga and potential points deduction.

Seven points from seven games sees Wayne Rooney’s Rams sit in 14th position in the Sky Bet Championship as they prepare for their next league clash with Stoke City at Pride Park on Saturday.

On our latest fan takeover show on FLW TV, Derby County supporters Cory and Jason who are also members of the Rams Review Podcast, joined FLW Chief Editor Sam Rourke to discuss and debate an array of topics to do with the east Midlanders.

We discuss the Rams’ recent 0-0 draw with West Brom, the emergence of Dylan Williams, the current off-pitch saga and a whole load more.

Check out the full episode below and if you like what you see, make sure you subscribe to FLW TV on Youtube!