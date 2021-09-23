FLW TV: Charlton Athletic v Portsmouth preview: Nigel Adkins to be sacked if Addicks lose? Can Pompey end winless streak?

Charlton Athletic play host to Portsmouth in League One on Saturday with both teams eager to return to winning ways after a sluggish start to their respective campaigns.

Pressure is building on Addicks boss Nigel Adkins with the south London side languishing in 21st position in the League One table after eight games, whilst the away side currently reside in 12th spot.

On this week’s Under the microscope show on FLW TV, we delved into this Saturday’s big League One clash at the Valley, as Charlton fan Marcus Ally and Pompey fan Tom Chappell join FLW Editor Sam Rourke to discuss the match.

Watch the full episode below and if you enjoy the content, don’t forget to like and subscribe to FLW TV on Youtube!