FLW TV: Charlton Athletic make big managerial decision: Michael Flynn in? Johnnie Jackson to get the gig?

Charlton Athletic confirmed the departure of Nigel Adkins as their manager this morning after a dreadful run of form in Sky Bet League One.

The Addicks have endured a torrid season so far with the south London club currently residing in 22nd position in the table, four points adrift of safety.

The final nail in Adkins’ coffin came on Tuesday night as the Addicks were defeated 3-2 by Accrington Stanley at the Valley, and the reigns have now been handed to Johnnie Jackson and Jason Euell on an interim basis.

Here, FLW Chief Editor Sam Rourke was joined by FLW journalist and Addicks fan Marcus Ally to discuss today’s big news on FLW TV.

