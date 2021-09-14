FLW TV: Cardiff City fan takeover – Rubin Colwill a star in the making? Kieffer Moore impact, Coventry City preview and more

Cardiff City have enjoyed a steady start to the 2021/22 season in the Championship with them currently residing in eighth position in the second tier table.

It’s been three wins, two draws and one defeat so far for Mick McCarthy’s side as they prepare for a tough encounter with Mark Robins’ Coventry City on Wednesday evening.

Here, in our latest FLW TV club takeover show, we speak to Bluebirds supporter and podcaster Ben Johnsey about all things Cardiff City.

We discuss all the latest ongoings with the Bluebirds including Rubin Colwill’s recent impact at Nottingham Forest, Kieffer Moore’s continued influence and a look ahead to the clash with Coventry among a whole load more.

Check out the show below and make sure you subscribe to FLW TV if you enjoy the content!