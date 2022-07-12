FLW TV: Can Vincent Kompany lead Burnley back to the Premier League?

Burnley are embarking on a new era back in the Championship, with Vincent Kompany arriving as Sean Dyche’s permanent successor after a decade in-charge at Turf Moor.

There’s plenty of focus on Kompany and how he will get on in the division, with this the former Manchester City’s defender’s first venture into management in England.

Over on FLW TV, we’ve taken a look at Kompany’s appointment, asking the question: Can he deliver promotion at Burnley?

We assess some of the incomings and outgoings at Turf Moor, as well as looking at what might come during the final six weeks or so of the transfer window.

We’ve also taken time to assess the opening seven fixtures of the season and looked at whether or not Kompany’s squad will hit the ground running, all before delivering the verdict on whether or not promotion (or a top-six finish) will be achieved.

Check out the full episode on YouTube below: