FLW TV: Can Sunderland challenge for promotion on their Championship return?

Sunderland are heading back to the Championship under the watch of Alex Neil. 

Neil superbly guided the Black Cats into the League One play-offs last season and then masterminded wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers to win promotion.

A 2-0 win over Wycombe at Wembley is now a memory, though, with the Championship season upon us and Sunderland locking horns with Coventry City in little over a week.

Over on FLW TV, we’ve been delighted to welcome Jack Austwicke onto the channel to discuss the Black Cats ahead of their return to the Championship.

There’s a lot on the agenda, including last season and the current transfer window, whilst we assess whether or not Neil has the ability to deliver a back-to-back promotion push.

Check out the full episode over on FLW TV’s official YouTube channel by following the link below:


