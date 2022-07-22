FLW TV: Can Sunderland challenge for promotion on their Championship return?

Sunderland are heading back to the Championship under the watch of Alex Neil.

Neil superbly guided the Black Cats into the League One play-offs last season and then masterminded wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers to win promotion.

A 2-0 win over Wycombe at Wembley is now a memory, though, with the Championship season upon us and Sunderland locking horns with Coventry City in little over a week.

