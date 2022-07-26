FLW TV: Can Steve Bruce really lead West Brom back to the Premier League?

West Bromwich Albion kick off their Championship season this weekend with a tricky test against Middlesbrough on Saturday evening.

Steve Bruce oversaw the end of the 2021/22 campaign, which on the whole was a disappointing one for the Baggies as they never truly threatened to bounce straight back into the Premier League.

After landing some pretty eye-catching signings already this summer to add to a core squad that retains Daryl Dike, Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana, Alex Mowatt and more, promotion has to be the aim in 22/23 for Bruce.

Over on FLW TV, we’ve dropped out latest episode of The Fans Voice series, with a focus on the Hawthorns.

Matt from WBA Report joins us to discuss last season, the transfer window so far and look ahead to what’s on the horizon in the coming year.

Check out the full episode below over on FLW TV’s official YouTube channel: