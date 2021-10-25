FLW TV: Can Slavisa Jokanovic get Sheffield United promoted this season?

Sheffield United’s victory over their South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley this past weekend means that they are only three points off the Championship play-offs after a poor start to the season.

The Blades failed to win in their first five league matches of the campaign but even though the form is still inconsistent, they have won five matches since the first international break.

In a very competitive start to the second tier, United sit 14th in the table after 14 games under Slavisa Jokanovic but a few wins in a row could see them in the top six for the first time this season.

Is the Serb the right man to get them into the promotion picture this season though or is there going to be a tail-off in results coming up? Alfie Burns is joined by Ben Wignall in the latest episode of FLW TV’s ‘The Debate’ to discuss what has happened this season with the Blades and what is coming up.

Watch the full episode below where we discuss all things Sheffield United and Jokanovic and drop us a subscribe if you enjoy our content!