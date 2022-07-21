FLW TV: Can Michael Beale deliver a promotion push at QPR?

Queens Park Rangers are embarking on a new chapter in the Championship next season under the management of Michael Beale.

Last season Mark Warburton had the R’s in contention for the top-six for a lot of the campaign, but things drifted badly in the final third of the season and QPR ended up 11th.

A change was made in the dugout, with Beale arriving from Aston Villa.

Beale’s first competitive fixture is now on the horizon when QPR take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the coming week.

