FLW TV: Can Jon Dahl Tomasson deliver success at Blackburn Rovers?

Blackburn Rovers are set to begin a new era on Saturday afternoon, when they kick-off the 2022/23 Championship season at home to QPR at Ewood Park.

That match will be Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first competitive game in charge of Rovers, following his appointment as the club’s new head coach earlier this summer.

The Dane will be keen to see whether he can build on the club’s eighth place finish in the Championship from last season, where Rovers were in the promotion mix for quite some time.

However, he could have a tough job on his hands, with Rovers having so far only brought in one new first-team signing during the transfer window, despite losing a long list of players since the end of last season.

Over on FLW TV, we’ve been taking at look at Blackburn ahead over the new season, with Dirk from Blackburn Roverseas joining FLW reporter, and Blackburn fan, Toby Wilding, to look ahead to the new campaign.

Among the issues covered is the appointment of Tomasson, the signing of Callum Brittain, the future of Ben Brereton-Diaz, and the challenge Rovers’ new head coach faces in his first few games in charge.

