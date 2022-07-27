FLW TV: Can Dean Smith repeat Daniel Farke’s success at Norwich City?

Norwich City return to the Sky Bet Championship this weekend when they lock horns with Cardiff City.

Last year saw Norwich suffer another Premier League relegation and a scenario play out that the club are all too familiar with.

The difference this time is that it’s Dean Smith bringing them down rather than Daniel Farke, with particular intrigue to see whether or not Smith can crack the Championship as Farke did before, winning two titles in three seasons.

Over on FLW TV, we’ve continued our The Fans Voice series this evening, focusing in on Norwich and goings on at Carrow Road.

Joining us is Norwich fan, Zekey Downes, who talks us through his thoughts on Smith and the transfer window so far, all before looking ahead to the new season and discussing whether or not Smith can lead Norwich back to the Premier League.

Check out the full episode over on FLW TV’s official YouTube channel: