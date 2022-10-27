FLW TV: Can Carlos Corberan be a success story at West Brom?

West Brom have appointed Carlos Corberan as Steve Bruce’s successor at the Hawthorns.

Bruce lost his job as West Brom manager after a lacklustre start to the season.

Corberan is picking up a squad sat 23rd in the table, having won just twice all season. They’ve only lost six of 16 matches but drawn eight times – a record in the division so far that’s only matched by Burnley.

