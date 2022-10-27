Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FLW TV

FLW TV: Can Carlos Corberan be a success story at West Brom?

Published

43 seconds ago

on

West Brom have appointed Carlos Corberan as Steve Bruce’s successor at the Hawthorns. 

Bruce lost his job as West Brom manager after a lacklustre start to the season.

Corberan is picking up a squad sat 23rd in the table, having won just twice all season. They’ve only lost six of 16 matches but drawn eight times – a record in the division so far that’s only matched by Burnley.

Over on FLW TV, we’ve looked at Corberan’s appointment, discussing how the former Huddersfield Town coach likes to work and what’s to come.

Catch the full episode below:


