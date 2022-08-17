FLW TV: Can Blackburn add to Reading’s woe? Sheffield United to retain fortress Bramall Lane?

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to make if four wins from four this evening in the Sky Bet Championship when they take on Reading FC.

Reading are licking their wounds following an embarrassing defeat to Rotherham United at the weekend, so it’s a proper opportunity for Blackburn to flex their muscles at the top of the division.

That game features in our Wednesday night preview over on FLW TV, as we look at all four of tonight’s fixtures.

Elsewhere Stoke City host Middlesbrough at the bet365 Stadium, whilst Sheffield United entertain Sunderland at Bramall Lane, as they aim to make their South Yorkshire home the fortress it was last season.

Finally, there’s West Brom’s clash with Cardiff City, with the latter enjoying a very positive start to the campaign.

