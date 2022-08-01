FLW TV: Burnley turn into Brazil, Cresswell’s Millwall impact, Peterborough’s firepower & more

Burnley and Huddersfield Town kickstarted the EFL season on Friday night, with Vincent Kompany’s side running out 1-0 winners at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Ian Maatsen’s goal was the difference for Burnley, who impressed in their slick new style under Kompany.

Over on FLW TV, they headline our Weekend Review show, as we look back on the pick of the action from across all three divisions.

In the Championship there’s also Cardiff City’s win over Norwich City on the agenda, as well as Charlie Cresswell’s brace in Millwall’s 2-0 win over Stoke City, plus Sunderland and Coventry City’s Sunday draw.

League One fixtures going under the spotlight are Sheffield Wednesday 3-3 Portsmouth, as well as Peterborough United’s 3-2 comeback win against Cheltenham.

There were more goals to talk about in League Two, with five-goal thrillers between Stockport County and Barrow, then Northampton Town and Colchester United. Alongside that is Lee Tomlin’s bizarre red card in Doncaster’s draw with Bradford.

Check out the full review over on YouTube: