FLW TV: Bristol City takeover show: Top six push? Andreas Weimann wonder, Alex Scott, Nigel Pearson and more

It’s been a steady yet unspectacular start for Bristol City so far this term in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Robins have won twice, drawn once and lost twice as they prepare for their sixth game of the league season against Preston North End at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Nigel Pearson’s side will be eager to pick up a much-awaited home victory on Saturday to lift the ‘home hoodoo’ that continues to cloud over the Robins.

On today’s FLW TV club takeover show, Bristol City supporter and Youtuber Ben Mead came on to discuss an array of topics to do with the Robins as he joined FLW Chief Editor Sam Rourke.

Watch the full episode below and make sure to subscribe to FLW TV if you enjoy the content!