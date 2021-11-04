FLW TV: Bolton Wanderers takeover show – Is Ian Evatt under pressure? Dapo Afolayan transfer talk and more

Bolton Wanderers were at one point enjoying life back in League One after spending last season in the fourth tier of English football, but things have took a slight turn in recent weeks.

The Trotters are on a winless run of five matches in the league and have slipped to 16th in the table when they were positioned nicely in third spot after seven games played.

FLW TV spoke to two Wanderers fans today in Dan Brownilow and Ben from the Wanderers Weekly channel for the Bolton Wanderers fan takeover show.

Bolton’s start to the season was discussed, along with the form of Dapo Afolayan and a potential January departure, Ian Evatt’s impact at the club and some of his outspoken comments and the surprise departure of Antoni Sarcevic just a few weeks ago to Stockport County.

