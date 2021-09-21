FLW TV: Blackpool fan delight as Fulham and Middlesbrough beaten, plus the verdict on Neil Critchley delivering Premier League football

Blackpool have already endured plenty of mixed fortune heading back into the Championship in 2021/22, but things are looking up now.

Alfie Burns hosts FLW TV’s Blackpool fan takeover this morning, where he’s joined by Tom Mayne and Lee Charles to discuss Neil Critchley’s side.

They review the season so far and where Blackpool are in the table, as well as a solid run of form since the September international break, which includes wins over Fulham and Middlesbrough.

The panel then look ahead to what’s coming between now and November, as well as revealing what Blackpool’s aim should be this season.

Finally, Critchley comes into focus.

He’s delivered a promotion back into the Championship and has shown incredible tactical nous since taking charge at Bloomfield Road. So, just how far can the 42-year-old take the club?

