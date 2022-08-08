Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barrow

FLW TV: Blackburn Rovers, Peterborough United and Walsall set the pace across the EFL

Blackburn Rovers made it two wins from two in the Championship over the weekend, taking them to the top of the table at this embryonic stage of the season. 

It’s been the perfect start for Jon Dahl Tomasson in the dugout at Ewood Park, with Saturday’s 3-0 win over Swansea City so clinical.

That game headlines our EFL Weekend Review show over on FLW TV, before we dive into a couple of five-goal thrillers in the Championship: Bristol City 2-3 Sunderland and QPR 3-2 Middlesbrough.

There’s a focus on Peterborough United’s perfect start in League One after a 3-0 win over Morecambe, whilst we also discuss Bristol Rovers’ 4-0 victory at Burton Albion.

Finally, down in League Two, there was a dramatic win for Barrow against Bradford City, whilst Walsall kept themselves top of the table with a 1-0 victory against Newport County.

Check out the full episode over on FLW TV’s official YouTube channel by following the link below:


