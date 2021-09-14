Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FLW TV: Blackburn Rovers Fan Takeover: Season start, new arrivals & striker needed?

10 mins ago

FLW TV’s latest fan takeover show is here with Blackburn Rovers the next EFL side to go under the spotlight.

It’s been a steady opening to proceedings this season for Rovers with them sitting just inside the top half of the Championship table after the first handful of matches.

They’ll hope, then, that a play-off challenge can spring from that as the season progresses and, here, FLW’s George Dagless caught up with Blackburn Rovers supporter and FLW writer Toby Wilding as well as YouTuber and Rovers blogger Blackburn Roverseas to take a look at matters at Ewood Park.

