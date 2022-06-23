Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FLW TV: Birmingham City, Middlesbrough and Millwall players amongst Championship youngsters to watch in 22/23

Birmingham City will be hoping for better fortunes in the Championship next season, whilst Middlesbrough and Millwall will be looking to crash into the division’s top six after coming close in 2021/22. 

The 22/23 fixtures were released this morning and the countdown to the new season is now firmly underway.

Over on FLW TV, we’ve been looking ahead to the new season and have outlined THREE youngsters to look out for in the division.

The aforementioned trio – Birmingham, Middlesbrough and Millwall – all feature within the discussion, as our panel talk Jordan James, Tyler Burey and Josh Coburn.

Those three all had an impact in the Championship last season, but will be hoping for more opportunities across 22/23.

Check out the full episode over on FLW TV’s YouTube channel and join in the discussion within the comments:


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

