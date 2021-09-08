FLW TV: Barnsley Fan Takeover: Transfer thoughts, Schopp’s start & hopes for the season

FLW TV’s latest fan takeover is here and this time we’re talking all things Tykes with Barnsley fan and Red All Over’s Joe Beardsall.

Another summer of change occurred at Oakwell with Markus Schopp coming in after Valerien Ismael’s exit and the hope will be that the upward trend that they’ve been on in recent seasons can still be maintained despite that.

Join FLW’s George Dagless and Tykes supporter Joe Beardsall, then, to discuss some of the key points around Barnsley going into the rest of this campaign, as they reflect on the transfer window and Schopp’s start to life at the club.

