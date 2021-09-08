Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley News

FLW TV: Barnsley Fan Takeover: Transfer thoughts, Schopp’s start & hopes for the season

Published

16 mins ago

on

FLW TV’s latest fan takeover is here and this time we’re talking all things Tykes with Barnsley fan and Red All Over’s Joe Beardsall.

Another summer of change occurred at Oakwell with Markus Schopp coming in after Valerien Ismael’s exit and the hope will be that the upward trend that they’ve been on in recent seasons can still be maintained despite that.

Join FLW’s George Dagless and Tykes supporter Joe Beardsall, then, to discuss some of the key points around Barnsley going into the rest of this campaign, as they reflect on the transfer window and Schopp’s start to life at the club.

And, if you can, subscribe to our YouTube channel!


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: FLW TV: Barnsley Fan Takeover: Transfer thoughts, Schopp’s start & hopes for the season

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: