FLW TV: Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon preview: Lacazette/Martinelli to start? Dons upset on the cards?

AFC Wimbledon will be hoping to provide what would be surely the biggest upset of the Carabao Cup third round when they travel to the Emirates to take on Arsenal this evening.

There’s a huge amount of positivity surrounding the Dons at the moment with Mark Robinson’s side sitting seventh in League One with 12 points from eight games.

It’s not just their results that have impressed either, with the entertaining, attacking style of football played at Plough Lane this term making them a good team to watch for the neutrals and their own support.

Across London, there’s been a fair amount of doom and gloom surrounding Arsenal in 2021/22 but they’ve now won back-to-back games in the Premier League and hammered West Bromwich Albion 6-0 in the last round of the competition.

Mikel Arteta will not want to risk losing that momentum by slipping up against League One opposition but you’d imagine he’s likely to include some young players tonight.

Who could feature tonight was one of the topics that Ned Holmes, Chris Thorpe, and Matt Dawson examined in FLW TV’s Under the Microscope today as they previewed the Arsenal v Wimbledon clash, while a number of other issues concerning tonight’s clash and both sides were also discussed.

